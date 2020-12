Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 17:45 Hits: 12

LONDON (Reuters) - Suspected Russian hackers have compromised only a small number of organisations in Britain after hijacking software updates issued by U.S. IT firm SolarWinds Corp, a UK security source said on Friday. "Numbers in the UK are small and the organisations are not in the public sector," the source said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/19/small-number-of-uk-organisations-impacted-by-solarwinds-hack---security-source