Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 17:36 Hits: 11

The United States on Friday announced it has imposed export controls on 77 Chinese companies including the country's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, restricting its access to US technology over its alleged ties to China's military.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-blacklists-chinese-companies-including-chip-giant-smic-13803094