Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 08:47 Hits: 2

LAGOS (Reuters) - Dozens of the 344 kidnapped boys freed from their captors in northwest Nigeria were seen arriving at local government buildings in the city of Katsina on Friday, a Reuters witness said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/18/kidnapped-boys-freed-in-nigeria-seen-arriving-in-katsina--reuters-witness