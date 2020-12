Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 09:45 Hits: 5

Although Joe Biden has ambitious proposals to raise taxes and spend trillions of dollars over the next decade, he will be constrained if Republicans retain control of the Senate. He should welcome that outcome as an opportunity to govern in the mode of Bill Clinton, rather than as the ideologue others would like him to be.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-economic-policy-should-emulate-bill-clinton-by-michael-boskin-2020-12