Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 04:50 Hits: 5

General Practitioners in Britain have been given new guidance allowing them to use Pfizer Inc's extra COVID-19 vaccine doses "at their discretion", NHS England said, with the development coming a day after U.S. regulators issued a similar guidance.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-nhs-extra-covid-19-vaccine-dose-usage-at-discretion-13797280