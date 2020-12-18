The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new normal for Wuhan as Chinese authorities float new theory on Covid-19 origins

A new normal for Wuhan as Chinese authorities float new theory on Covid-19 origins Almost a year has passed since the Huanan wholesale market in Wuhan, China – the suspected source of the Covid-19 pandemic – closed down. Anti-coronavirus measures in place here and at other markets have enabled business to continue, but Chinese authorities now say that imported frozen food, rather than trade in live animals, caused the virus' outbreak. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201218-wuhan-markets-find-a-new-normal-as-chinese-authorities-float-new-origin-theory-for-covid-19

