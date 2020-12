Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 08:41 Hits: 7

The French public will probably not see a return to “normal” post-coronavirus life before autumn 2021, the president of France's Scientific Council, which is advising the government on the Covid-19 pandemic, said in an interview on Friday.

