Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 08:41 Hits: 9

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against deregulation of agriculture markets are drawing strength from Sikhs around the world who are urging foreign governments to intercede with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/sikh-diaspora-global-support-india-farmers-protest-13799514