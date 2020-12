Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 09:56 Hits: 0

By submitting updated climate action plans to the United Nations, countries that have contributed the least to the climate change crisis are now demonstrating the most commitment to resolving it. Developed countries need to heed their example.

