Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 10:42 Hits: 0

By jailing fearless Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai on charges of breaking its new national security law, the Communist Party of China intends to reinforce the new limits to the rule of law, dissent, and autonomy in the city. But imprisonment often ennobles fighters for democracy and bolsters support for their cause.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-hong-kong-jimmy-lai-man-of-the-year-by-chris-patten-2020-12