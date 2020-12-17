The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Putin Responds To Navalny Poisoning Investigation With Baseless Claims Of U.S. Involvement

Putin Responds To Navalny Poisoning Investigation With Baseless Claims Of U.S. Involvement Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to extensive investigations by Bellingcat and various Western media into the poisoning of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. During his annual news conference, Putin made the claim, without any evidence to back it up, that the media outlets were merely "laundering" U.S. intelligence materials. He also said that if Russian security services had wanted to poison Navalny, "they would have finished the job."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-putin-navalny-us-novichok-bellingcat/31006079.html

