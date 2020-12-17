Dominion Voting Systems fires back with legal action against Sidney Powell

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 19:01 Hits: 2

Dominion Voting Systems is now taking steps toward legal action against Sidney Powell.

Dominion and its voting machines have been at the center of several conspiracy theories and falsehoods surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Although President Donald Trump initially spread misinformation about mail-in voting, he and his allies began circulating falsehoods targeting Dominion voting machines as election results proved favorable for Biden.

Since then, Dominion Voting Systems claims it has been subjected to a "'relentless and reckless disinformation' campaign, led by Powell, Rudy Giuliani, other allies of President Donald Trump, and Trump himself," according to Law & Crime.

The election technology company Smartmatic has also released a similar demand letter seeking a retraction from Powell. On multiple occasions, she has insisted the company has ties to Dominion. Powell also claimed conspiracy insisting a ploy to rig the election was funded by "communist money."

"The Dominion Voting Systems, the Smartmatic technology software, and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out," Powell claimed.

Despite Powell's claims and the long string of conspiracy theories and falsehoods circulating on social media, Dominion has adamantly insisted that the claims are false. In fact, Trump managed to win the vast majority of the counties that used Dominion technology in various swing states.

A review of 10 key states (Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) finds that Dominion systems were used in 351 of 731 counties. Trump won 283 of those counties, 81 percent of the total. He won 79 percent of the counties that didn't use Dominion systems.

In counties that used Dominion systems, Biden got 888,259 votes to Trump's 851,069. In counties that didn't use Dominion systems, Biden got 1.54 million votes to Trump's 1.52 million. In other words, if you eliminated every county that used Dominion systems, Biden still got more votes. Biden won Dominion-using counties by about two points overall compared with his 0.5-point margin in non-Dominion counties.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win as Trump continues to insist he won the election.

