France: President Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19

France’s President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will isolate himself for seven days. As a result, his to Lebanon scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday is canceled.

First Lady Brigitte Macron, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday and does not present any symptoms, is also placed in self-isolation.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, who is considered "a contact case" of Macron, "has been placed in isolation although he does not show any symptoms of the disease," announced the premier's office.

In recent days, Macron held meetings with Spain's President Pedro Sanchez, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, and European Council President, Charles Michel. All of them have also been quarantined for a week.

- Today's COVID-19 figures in France -



New cases: 18,254

7-day average: 12,764

+11% weekly



New hospitalizations: 1,362

7-day average: 1,288

+4% weekly



New hospital deaths: 258

7-day average: 268

-6% weekly



Hospital deaths:

1st wave: 19,800

Hospital deaths:
1st wave: 19,800
2nd wave: 21,400

France's National Assembly President Richard Ferrand, also a "contact case" of Macron, has isolated himself.

Marc Fesneau, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, as well as some lawmakers who had been in contact with Macron in the last week, also isolated themselves under the health instructions in force.

On Wednesday, France's health authorities reported 17,615 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase since Nov. 21. So far, the country has registered 2,409,062 cases, while deaths rose to 59,361.

