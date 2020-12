Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 16:46 Hits: 2

Asthma patient Ella Kissi-Debrah died in 2013 partly because of London's "excessive" air pollution, a coroner has concluded. The landmark finding follows a 7-year legal battle.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coroner-traces-london-girl-s-asthma-death-to-air-pollution/a-55976433?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf