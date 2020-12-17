The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tunisia still faces major economic challenges, a decade after the revolution

Tunisia still faces major economic challenges, a decade after the revolution It's been exactly ten years since Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest at police harassment, sparking the Tunisian revolution and what became the Arab Spring. But even today, Tunisia's economy remains extremely fragile, with hundreds of thousands of graduates without work and the Covid-19 pandemic making matters worse. Our correspondents travelled to several regions of the country and found that the demands of the revolution – social justice, employment and dignity – remain unfulfilled.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20201217-tunisia-still-faces-major-economic-challenges-a-decade-after-the-revolution

