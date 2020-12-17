From foie gras to bûche de Noël: The essentials of a French holiday feast

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 18:33 Hits: 2

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, as the song goes – unless you live in France, where it might be a guinea fowl or a wild boar putting on the weight. This year, with Covid-19 playing Scrooge and the World Health Organisation recommending limiting holiday gatherings to the nuclear family (with masks on), what is there to look forward to if not a sumptuous, mouthwatering feast?

