Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 18:16 Hits: 6

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/early-data-show-two-doses-of-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-13794434