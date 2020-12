Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 11:33 Hits: 4

A court in Moscow on December 17 upheld pretrial detention for a Russian physicist specializing in hypersonic aircraft who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of high treason.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-scientist-gubanov-trial-detention-high-treason-hypersonic-missile/31005643.html