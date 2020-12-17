‘We Have Failed’, the King of Sweden Acknowledges

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 13:37 Hits: 3

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf on Thursday affirmed that his country's strategy in the fight against COVID-19 has failed because of the high number of deaths, which places his country as the most affected territory in Scandinavia.

"We have failed. We have had many people who have died, and that is terrible. It is something with which we all suffer," he acknowledged.

The King of Sweden also spoke of "grief" and "frustration" in many families and in "many entrepreneurs who have had to give in and perhaps lose their businesses."

"The Swedes have suffered a lot in difficult circumstances. You think of the relatives who could not say goodbye to their dead. I think it is a hard and traumatic experience not being able to give a warm goodbye," he said.

Prince Charles Philip, the middle son of King Carl XVI Gustaf, and his wife, Princess Sofia, recently suffered from COVID-19. Other members of the royal family had also to take a test, although they tested negative.

Two days ago, a commission appointed by the Swedish government published a first partial report in which the failure in managing the pandemic was recognized, especially in nursing homes, where half of the deaths have occurred.

Meanwhile, the second wave of COVID-19 hits the country and has overloaded its healthcare system.

So far, Sweden has registered 348,585 COVID-19 cases and 7,802 deaths. Its death rate is 75.29, which is five times higher than the existing rate in Denmark and ten times higher than the rate recorded in Norway and Finland.

