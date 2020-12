Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 14:11 Hits: 4

The Central Vista plan, derided as a vanity project, will cost billions at a time of uncertainty for the Indian economy. Critics fear the project will also lead to environmental degradation in Delhi.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-india-s-grand-central-vista-project-too-extravagant/a-55974614?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf