A rural Japanese town voted its sole female councillor out of her seat after she accused its mayor of sexual assault. The public referendum over whether she had damaged the town’s reputation highlighted the backlash against women who come forward with allegations of sexual abuse.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201217-ousting-of-councillor-prompts-concern-over-silencing-sexual-assault-victims-in-japan