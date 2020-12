Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 13:09 Hits: 4

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to endorse emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during a meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine.

