Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 14:36 Hits: 4

Pharmaceutical companies should sell COVID-19 vaccines to African countries at discounted rates and allow them to be produced locally to potentially cut costs, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/drugmakers-should-cut-covid-19-vaccine-prices-for-africa---africa-cdc-13793362