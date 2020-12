Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 13:46 Hits: 3

Although US officials are finally waking up to the need to govern the digital economy, America's laissez-faire approach has left the door wide open for the European Union to step in as the global rule-maker. And with two new landmark regulations, the EU has set its sights squarely on the US tech giants.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-digital-services-and-markets-regulations-on-big-tech-by-anu-bradford-2020-12