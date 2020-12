Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 09:28 Hits: 3

One of Ukraine’s most influential and outspoken politicians, Hennadiy Kernes, the mayor of the eastern city of Kharkiv, has died of complications from COVID-19.

