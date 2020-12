Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 07:25 Hits: 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened his highly choreographed annual end-of-year news conference that comes amid suspicions Russia was behind a massive cyberattack on the United States and a report presenting evidence that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) poisoned Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/putin-annual-reporters--questions--cyberattack-navalny-poisoning/31005199.html