Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 08:05 Hits: 4

As global trade recovers, shipping and air freight capacity is in short supply, in some cases threatening Christmas deliveries. The problem is particularly acute in the UK, just as the next Brexit deadline looms.

