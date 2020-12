Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 08:21 Hits: 3

A Chinese lunar capsule returned to Earth on Thursday with the first fresh rock samples from the moon in more than 40 years, offering the possibility of new insights into the history of the solar system and marking a new landmark for China's rapidly advancing space program.

