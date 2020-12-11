U.S. Recognizes Morocco's Occupation of Western Sahara in Latest Betrayal of Sahrawi People

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 13:33 Hits: 0

We continue to examine the U.S.-brokered deal between Morocco and Israel to normalize relations. As part of the deal, the U.S. will become the first country in the world to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, which Morocco has occupied since 1975 in defiance of the international community. We convene a roundtable to discuss developments: Mouloud Said, a representative of the Polisario Front in Washington; Stephen Zunes, professor of politics and international studies at the University of San Francisco; and Sahrawi journalist and activist Nazha El-Khalidi.

