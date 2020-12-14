Headlines for December 14, 2020

Category:
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Rolls Out Across the U.S. as Death Toll Tops 300,000 Gov't Funding Extended by One Week as Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Lingers in Congress Harris County, Texas, Prisoners Can Now Attend Virtual Funerals During Pandemic Germany Announces Hard Lockdown as Cases Surge in Japan, South Korea Electoral College Electors Cast Their Votes, Further Cementing Biden's Win Trump Rally in D.C. Turns Violent as Four People Stabbed, Protesters Attack Black Churches Police Go After Protesters Outside Bergen County Jail, While a Car Rams into a NYC Solidarity Action Indian Farmers Stage One-Day Hunger Strike as Historic Protest Against Agricultural Reforms Continue Nigerian Authorities Search for 300+ Missing Students After Gunmen Raid Boarding School Azeri and Armenian Forces Accused of Breaching Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Israel and Bhutan Establish Full Diplomatic Relations U.S. Adopts New Map of Morocco Including Western Sahara After Israeli-Morocco Deal Fate of Brexit Uncertain as Both Sides Agree to Extend Talks with Just 2 Weeks to Spare U.S. Gov't Continues Execution Spree with Alfred Bourgeois, Despite His Intellectual Disability Protesters Demand Justice for Bennie Edwards, a Black Oklahoma Man Who Was Fatally Shot by Police Kris Smith Becomes Second Breonna Taylor Protest Leader to Be Killed in Under a Month Veto-Proof Majority of Lawmakers Approve $741B Pentagon Budget Bill Trump Admin Admits Russian Intelligence Was Likely Behind Major Hack of U.S. Networks Cleveland's Major League Baseball Team Drops Racist Name After 105 Years John le Carré, Iraq War Critic and Legendary Author of Spy Novels, Dies at 89
