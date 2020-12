Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 16:19 Hits: 9

Armenia's embattled prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, who is facing mounting opposition calls for him to step down over last month's cease-fire deal with Azerbaijan, says he alone cannot decide to call early parliamentary elections.

