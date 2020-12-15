Top Official Assassinated in Targeted Attack in Afghanistan

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 18:24 Hits: 2

An Afghan official lost his life following a bomb attack in Firoz Koah, capital of western Ghor province on Tuesday.

"Abdul Rahman Hatshan, deputy to Ghor provincial council, was martyred, and his colleague and member of the council, Abdul Rahimd Rizazada, and his son were wounded when a bomb attached to the vehicle they were driving exploded at mid-day on Tuesday," Provincial Council Chairman Fazilhaq Eahsan said.

The vehicle was damaged by the force of the blast which occurred near the council's office in Firoz Koah. Earlier on Tuesday, a deputy to the provincial governor, his office assistant, and a police officer were killed in a bomb explosion and a militants' ambush in the country's capital, Kabul.

Civilians considered to be supporting the government, public employees, religious leaders, tribal elders, and persons involved in peace and reconciliation efforts have come under attack in targeted killings over the past years.

The office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack on Hatshan and stressed the responsibility of the Taliban, who did not accept a permanent ceasefire while the peace talks take place.

About 44 people lost their lives and many others were wounded in targeted attacks across Afghanistan in November, according to official figures.

Attacks on journalists have also increased over the past year, the first of which coincided with the signing of the agreement between the Taliban and the United States in February.

In November, journalists Elyas Dayee (Radio Free Europe) and Yama Syawash (Tolo TV) were killed in two bombings of their vehicles. Later, in this month, journalist Malala Maiwand was shot to death inside her vehicle. This attack was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

