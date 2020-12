Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 19:35 Hits: 10

A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the person's health.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/health-worker-in-alaska-had-serious-allergic-reaction-after-13786418