Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors remind their city that Trump is absolutely not allowed to live there

The theory goes that Donald Trump, once he has gotten another month of pathetic narcissistic whining out of his system, will in January permanently move to Mar-a-Lago to spend time with—well, not with his family, but at least with an ever-present rotation of paying admirers. It'll be his own little theme park—a one-figure wax museum with himself as the feature attraction.

If this sounds like hell on Earth to you, rest assured that Trump's wealthy Palm Beach neighbors share your opinion. They don't like the idea of living next to Nazi Disneyland and are once again demanding that the city force Trump to keep his past promises (ha) that the property will not be used as a residence. The Washington Post reports that Mar-a-Lago's neighbors delivered a new letter to the city reminding them of such, which may once again put the city on the spot when it comes to enforcing their agreements with Trump or once again caving in.

This is all in dispute because of the arrangements Donald Trump set up when he turned the mansion into a private rich-person club. At the time, Trump assured the city of a great many things, including that the compound would not be used as full-time residence by him or by anyone else. Trump went on to of course break every one of the past agreements whenever he had a desire to do so, because that is literally how he does "real estate" deals: He lies, daring the other party to spend the enormous amounts of cash required to enforce their contract.

One of the latest Mar-a-Lago breaches was the installation of a private helipad, which Trump claimed was now a Secret Service necessity but which his team promised would for sure be removed again when the Secret Service didn't need it. Photographs soon after its construction proved that Trump's family was using it for their own purposes, and the odds that Trump will agree to not do that when he is no longer in office are approximately zero. Get used to helicopters, Mar-a-Lago neighbors.

And, in fact, Trump has already been claiming that Mar-a-Lago is his permanent residence. He did so when he voted in these last elections, asserting in his voter registration forms that he lived at the Mar-a-Lago address, not the White House, in order to vote absentee in the state. This is the sort of fraud that (not white) Americans can face heavy prison time for attempting, but if you are a rich and powerful ultraturd, nobody bats an eye.

Now Palm Beach is in a familiar position: fight Trump in court, for years, at great expense, or simply allow him to break the agreement forbidding him from using the property both as for-profit club and private home and admit once again they got played. It's almost certain that they will. The possibly most appropriate compromise, in which Trump agrees to turn the property back into a private residence and end its use as a business, will never happen because Trump very, very, very much needs every dime he can squeeze out of his devotees. He has very big loans coming due soon, and few ways of making anything close to the amount of money needed to avoid bankruptcy.

Especially if bank fraud charges make him an even more toxic figure in the non-crooked segments of the finance world.

So this will be fun to watch, in a glad-we're-not-them way. Will Trump's wealthy neighbors succeed in getting the worst person in America to not move in next to them? Will Trump really decamp to Mar-a-Lago at all, when Trump Tower offers so much more privacy and freer access to Russian organized cri—I mean, to the other Trump Tower residents?

Will Trump instead decide that he has a new, irresistible desire to live in some nation that has no extradition agreements with the United States?

I'm still betting on the last one; the man has now gotten used to being able to break laws with reckless abandon while relying on a staff of government officials to shield him from the results. He's not going to be able to stop, which means he's going to have to go shopping for a city and nation that lets its oligarchs violate laws with even less oversight than Palm Beach, Florida, and the United States can be bothered to provide. Somewhere in the Middle East, probably. No helipad rules at all in some of those places.

