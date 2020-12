Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 11:46 Hits: 8

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and other leaders of the country's democratic opposition were awarded the European Parliament's 2020 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in a ceremony on December 16 in Brussels. 

