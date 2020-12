Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 10:51 Hits: 7

The EU is withholding millions of euros in budget support to Ethiopia because of the Tigray conflict. Humanitarian organizations are increasingly worried about living conditions for the survivors of the conflict.

