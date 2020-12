Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 12:40 Hits: 5

Prosecutors have charged Shinji Aoba, 42, after doctors said he was fit to stand trial. He faces five charges, including murder, attempted murder and arson after allegedly trying to burn down a Kyoto anime studio.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-animation-studio-attacker-charged-with-murder/a-55957433?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf