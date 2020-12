Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 13:15 Hits: 8

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday vowed the protest movement against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko would prevail despite a brutal crackdown by Minsk authorities, as she received the EU's top rights prize.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201216-belarus-opposition-leader-vows-victory-over-lukashenko-at-eu-prize-ceremony