Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 12:00 Hits: 9

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe warned on Wednesday (Dec 16) of a "further resurgence" of COVID-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during this year's Christmas gatherings. The United Nations health organisation said in a statement that while some ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-who-urges-masks-christmas-fearing-new-europe-surge-13784532