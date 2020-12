Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 12:59 Hits: 7

The global scheme to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries faces a "very high" risk of failure, potentially leaving nations home to billions of people with no access to vaccines until as late as 2024, internal documents say.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covax-covid-19-vaccine-scheme-who-risks-failure-poor-countries-13784724