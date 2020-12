Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 10:44 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government fully supports the decision to declare a state of emergency for Bugaya which puts the by-election on hold to avoid further spread of Covid-19. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/16/bugaya-by-election-sabah-supports-decision-to-declare-emergency