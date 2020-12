Category: World Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 09:59 Hits: 1

Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt social and economic life around the world, it has yet to take the wind out of equity markets' sails. And with developed countries' monetary and fiscal policies remaining generous, and vaccines on the way, there is good reason to suspect the bulls to keep charging in the new year.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/equity-market-outlook-for-2021-by-jim-o-neill-2020-12