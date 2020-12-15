The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Biden will tap former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm to lead Department of Energy

Category: World Hits: 6

Multiple news outlets are now reporting that President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm to head the Department of Energy. Granholm is a vocal proponent of zero-emissions vehicles and of pushing American industry into seizing a leading role in the development of such.

The Granholm pick is seen as further evidence Biden intends to reform the Department of Energy, currently focused on the nation's nuclear weapons stockpiles and related cleanup programs, towards climate-focused energy research.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2002252

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version