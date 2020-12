Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 06:24 Hits: 4

The UN Security Council reiterated a call for all foreign fighters to leave Libya in a unanimous statement on December 15 that included the backing of Russia, which has been accused of helping a military contractor send mercenaries into the country.

