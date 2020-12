Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 04:16 Hits: 6

Australia will launch a formal appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) later on Wednesday seeking a review of China's decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley, Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201216-australia-to-take-trade-war-with-china-over-barley-tariff-to-wto