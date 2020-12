Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 08:15 Hits: 3

Russia has conducted around 10per cent fewer COVID-19 tests so far this month than the same period a month ago, despite a surge in recorded infections, official data shows, raising questions over authorities' ability to control the spread.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-scales-back-covid-19-screening-amid-surging-cases-13783674