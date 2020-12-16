Shocker: Former prosecutor turned Trump lawyer seems to have lied about why she was fired

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 01:20 Hits: 5

One of Donald Trump’s “elite strike force” legal super team members, Jenna Ellis, once held the title of deputy district attorney at the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. When asked by the The Wall Street Journal about being terminated from that position after only six months, Ellis said she was fired because “she refused to bring a case to trial that she believed was an unethical prosecution.” At the time, Weld County “declined to comment.”

About that: The Colorado Sun has obtained some records from Ellis’ short stint at Weld County’s DA office. Guess what? They seem to contradict the magical story of persecution Ellis was feeding the WSJ. In fact, Ellis was let go because she “made mistakes on cases the employer believes she should not have made.” But most damning is what the nature of the mistakes were.

According to the Sun, the documents they received point to a mishandling of the process surrounding the Victim Rights Act. This is the law that Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta broke when he handed out a grotesque sweetheart deal to sexual predator and serial rapist Jeffrey Epstein back in 2008.

The documents, which you can see here, are from an appeal Ellis made to receive unemployment benefits. This paragraph sticks out:

There are federal laws and state statutes that regulate aspects of the process throughout each case. The employer noted some cases were being processed that did not adhere to the Victim Rights Act as it applies to the cases. There is the appearance in case documentation the claimant did not follow proper protocol for some of the cases she handled. The employer began tracking the claimant’s handling of cases and kept notes on issues the employer believed were not in compliance with accepted protocols and practices. The claimant did the best she could with her education and training to meet the expectations of the employer.

In Ellis’ defense, she won her appeal here and received unemployment benefits as the overseeing officer found: “There were some deficiencies in her education and experience that account for some of the errors she committed while learning on the job under high-volume conditions.”

If Ellis had just said that she was fired but received unemployment because her firing was deemed not to be her fault, there really would be nothing to write about. In fact, the unsigned statement sent to the Sun says: “This is a nonstory from a decade ago trying to damage her reputation simply because she works for President Trump.” However, Ellis very clearly told the WSJ that “she refused to bring a case to trial that she believed was an unethical prosecution.” Those are two very different things.

It begs the question: Why? Why say that? There are a couple of reasons this might be: The first is that, like most of the right-wing charlatans we’ve seen over the years, Ellis wants to boost her bonafides by creating a narrative more in line with the whiny reverse racism and Christian persecution right-wingers believe about themselves. Another reason is that while Ellis may have very legitimately made “mistakes” that were not intentionally nefarious, they may be more embarrassing or more problematic the more detail were to come out. It’s hard to say.

Ellis has a documented history of being something of a monster, albeit a lot less loud than her compatriots. Based on her history and the company she keeps, everything is usually under on the table.

