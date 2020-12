Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 16:49 Hits: 5

The Ukrainian parliament has voted to restore the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Agency as Kyiv is seeking to secure new loans from the International Monetary Fund to fight a sharp economic slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

