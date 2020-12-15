Russia Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Throughout Its Territory

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:53 Hits: 7

Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Tuesday announced the start of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, adding that his institution has settled a national network for the transportation of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Besides announcing that President Vladimir Putin's administration will seek to attract new companies for the production of the vaccine, he explained that the conservation of Sputnik V will be carried out through equipment that keeps it at 18 degrees below zero.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Murashko to ensure that vaccination centers operate uninterruptedly during the New Year holidays.

On Dec. 5, Moscow authorities began vaccinating health workers, teachers, and social workers. The vaccination campaign continued this week with municipal officials, service employees, and officials from cultural institutions.

Logistically speaking, pending more results, Sputnik V and Oxford vaccines, seems like better option for most African countries, as they can piggy back on existing immunisation infrastructure.

On Monday, Moscow’s Health Department also announced the opening of an electronic registry for residents who want to vaccinate against COVID-19. At the moment, however, only people between 18 and 60 years old can be vaccinated.

Up to now, about 28,500 people have received Sputnik V, a vaccine that is free for Russian citizens. According to the latest surveys, 42 percent of the country's inhabitants are willing to get vaccinated.

The Gamaleya Research Institute Director Alexandr Gintsburg reported that the Sputnik V vaccine showed an efficacy of 91.4 percent in the last control carried out in the third phase of clinical trials. These results allow Russia to register its COVID-19 vaccine in other countries.

On Dec. 11, the British pharmaceutical AstraZeneca confirmed that it will investigate the combination of its vaccine with Sputnik V in order to enhance its effectiveness.

