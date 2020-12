Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 16:50 Hits: 6

A world leader in setting norms against torture, the continent is finally awakening to the torture of pro-democracy protesters in Belarus.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2020/1215/Europe-s-eye-on-torture-in-its-backyard?icid=rss